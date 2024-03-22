Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $758,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

IWD traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $176.23. The company had a trading volume of 930,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $177.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

