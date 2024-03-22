Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 47,011 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,011 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $39,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 43,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,149. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $788.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

