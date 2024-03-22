Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.47. 341,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

