Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.1 %

Dollar General stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.02. The stock had a trading volume of 821,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,281. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

