Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $92.40. 1,191,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

