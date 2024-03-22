The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,314. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.