Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,898 shares of company stock worth $1,796,874. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO remained flat at $61.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,389,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,500. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.