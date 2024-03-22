Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $431,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.61. 2,335,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,433,481. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.66. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,543 shares of company stock worth $6,631,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

