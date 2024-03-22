Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. 623,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,943. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

