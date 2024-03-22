Brookstone Capital Management Has $54.80 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $54,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.82. 1,360,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,521. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

