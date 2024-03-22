Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $629.05 and last traded at $626.18. Approximately 567,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,651,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $622.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $568.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.40. The company has a market capitalization of $270.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

