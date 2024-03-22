Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 0.9%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $391.48 and last traded at $391.61. Approximately 472,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,142,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Home Depot Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $388.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.41 and a 200-day moving average of $332.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

