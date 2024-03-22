Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 209,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,878 shares of company stock valued at $244,436 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

