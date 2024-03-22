Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.59.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $72.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,327,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,290. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $304.19 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $236,378,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

