AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 361,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 80,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 88,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,154 shares of company stock valued at $64,513,791. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.87. 1,152,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.87. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

