Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 67,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 44,430 shares.The stock last traded at $19.01 and had previously closed at $19.00.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $716.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $194.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 82.34% and a net margin of 8.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.3521 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

