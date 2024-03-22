Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 107,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 78,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Klondike Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$17.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

