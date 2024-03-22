Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 5%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.28. 317,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,865,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.