Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. 611,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,918,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

