Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock Price Up 6%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $70.50. Approximately 222,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 650,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.54.

A number of analysts have commented on APGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 154,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

