Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 6.6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. 5,806,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 14,964,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,729 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,932,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,014,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

