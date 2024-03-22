Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Trading Up 3.1%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 309,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,026,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $921.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. Herbalife’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodica Macadrai acquired 5,175 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,179.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Herbalife by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after buying an additional 209,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 6,949,960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 347,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,567 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

