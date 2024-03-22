enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 44,511 shares.The stock last traded at $17.82 and had previously closed at $17.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

