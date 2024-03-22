Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Price Up 3%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.80. Approximately 86,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 266,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

About Enerpac Tool Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 60,688 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 115,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

