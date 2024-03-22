Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Price Up 3%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.80. Approximately 86,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 266,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.
The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
