89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 3.5%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 105,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,393,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 272.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after acquiring an additional 781,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of 89bio by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,200 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

