AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.21. Approximately 168,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 286,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $603.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.28.

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $220,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $47,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at $87,872.49. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,665 shares of company stock valued at $450,422. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 206,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at $785,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 894,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

