Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 4.7%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.64. 312,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 738,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGI. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Angi by 1,183.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Angi by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Angi by 26,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

