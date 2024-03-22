Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.25.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,504. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.36. The stock has a market cap of C$49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7257019 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$649,657.50. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$649,657.50. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

