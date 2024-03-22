Desjardins Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VET. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.65.
In other news, Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
