ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.69.

TSE:ECN traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.73. 1,622,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,768. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.94.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

