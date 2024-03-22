NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$14.75

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.58.

NVA traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$11.53. The company had a trading volume of 128,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,756. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.59 and a 1 year high of C$13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

