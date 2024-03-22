CIBC Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$90.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$88.38.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.39 on Friday, reaching C$91.77. The company had a trading volume of 120,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,716. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$60.19 and a 52-week high of C$92.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.3409091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.