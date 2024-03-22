CIBC Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.91. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.8278932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.