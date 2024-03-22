Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Stake Lifted by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 157.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163,120 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

RQI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 279,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

