Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.04. 1,685,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

