General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

General Mills Trading Up 1.0 %

GIS stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. 1,272,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,488. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. General Mills has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

