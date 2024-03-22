General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12, RTT News reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

