Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.70. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 11,666,810 shares.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 56.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $648.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

