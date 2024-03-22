Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Shares of TSE BDGI traded up C$0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting C$49.74. 107,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,342. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$24.55 and a 1 year high of C$50.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Stephen James Jones bought 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

