CIBC Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.65.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 640,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,801. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$69.09 and a 1-year high of C$100.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Over the last three months, insiders sold 634,749 shares of company stock valued at $59,381,690. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

