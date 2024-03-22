Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 629.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,894 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,355,000 after buying an additional 354,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 166,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 219.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 120,808 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,625.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 118,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.13. 44,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,207. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

