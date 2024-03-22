Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $308.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,784. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.58 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.16. The company has a market capitalization of $299.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,129,815 shares of company stock valued at $314,260,663 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

