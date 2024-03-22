VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,523 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,837 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

