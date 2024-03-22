Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 629.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,810 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,238. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.73.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. TD Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

