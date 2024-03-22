Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 993,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,669. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

