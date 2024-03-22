Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,286. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

