Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0422 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $261.72 million and $1.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.71 or 0.05243486 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00084093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00018380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003797 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

