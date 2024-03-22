Compound Market Capitalization Tops $566.75 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Compound token can now be bought for $70.01 or 0.00110085 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $566.75 million and approximately $63.06 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00017996 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,095,067 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,095,055.26241122 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 74.78269135 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $60,237,546.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

