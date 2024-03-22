Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $100,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $18.37 on Friday, hitting $1,366.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $633.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,248.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,046.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

