Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Haynes International (HAYN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ: HAYN) recently:

3/18/2024 – Haynes International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Haynes International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

3/10/2024 – Haynes International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2024 – Haynes International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Haynes International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Haynes International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Haynes International was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Haynes International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Haynes International by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Haynes International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

